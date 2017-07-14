BANBURY

Carl Bleach, 26, of no fixed abode, admitted possessing a knuckle duster, which is an offensive weapon, in Bridge Street, Banbury, on June 5. Handed a community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation order and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Karl Moreton, 31, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing four bottles of vodka and two bottles of whisky worth a total of £88 from Sainsbury’s, in the Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford, between June 18 and June 20. Also admitted interfering with a vehicle in Little Clarendon Street, Oxford, on May 23. Jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £88 compensation.

Malcolm Njururi, 19, of Normandy Crescent, Oxford, admitted possessing a kitchen knife in Broad Street, Banbury, on June 5. Sentenced to 12 weeks in a young offender institution and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Peashraw Mohammed, 37, of Dashwood Court, Banbury, was convicted of assaulting Scott Fuller by beating him in Banbury on December 16 last year. Handed a community order with a 120-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £350 costs.

Leon Snelson, 32, of Home Close, Carterton, admitted stealing a bottle of Blossom Hill wine worth £5.85 from Spar Stores in Witney on March 19. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £5.85 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Scott Alexander, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Banbury on April 10. Also admitted stealing a bottle of Isla Negra and Sauvignon Blanc worth £5 from McColl’s, in South Bar Street, Banbury, on April 26. Also admitted stealing a crate of Fosters lager worth £9 from McColl’s, in South Bar Street, Banbury, on May 8. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Bridge Street, Banbury, on June 21. Also admitted stealing three bags of crisps worth £4.66 from Poundland, in Malthouse Walk, Banbury, and stealing various items worth £10 from Wilko, in Bridge Street, Banbury, on the same date. Also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty at Banbury Police Station, in Warwick Road, Banbury, on the same date. Also admitted using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent at the police station on the same date. Jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Stuart Nixon, 29, of The Ridings, Kidlington, admitted fraud by false representation by using a card belonging to another without permission, intending to make a gain of £25.99 spent on three scratch cards and a soft drink, in Kidlington on November 27 last year. Also admitted stealing a bank card in Kidlington between November 25 and 28 last year. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £25.99 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

OXFORD

Gabriel Dos Santon, 20, of Templar Road, Oxford, admitted using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Park End Street, Oxford, on June 3 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Michael Dunsdon, 62, of The Willows, Grove, Wantage, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in Main Street, Grove, Wantage, on June 5 2017. Dunsdon gave a reading of 102mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work with the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Paul Gunning, 45, Gaveston Road, Harwell, Didcot, was convicted of harassment without violence between May 6 2017 and May 7 2017 in Wallingford. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £775.

Gavin Michael Ashton, 32, of Croxford Gardens, Kidlington, admitted between March 23 2016 and July 19 2017 in Kidlington, being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend regularly at school. Discharged conditionally for three months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £50.

Jenna Bayliss, 31, of Cherwell Avenue, Kidlington, admitted between March 23 2016 and July 19 2017 in Kidlington, being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend regularly at school. Discharged conditionally for three months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £50.

John Richard Hawkins, 47, of Foresters Tower, Wood Farm Road, Headington, Oxford, admitted committing fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a debit card not in his name to make a gain, namely receiving goods to the value of £17.14 for himself in Oxford on May 7 2017. Also admitted the same offence for goods valued at £28.44 in Oxford on the same date. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £45.48. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £40.

Matthew Jonathan Webb, 36, of Lockway, Drayton, Abingdon, admitted stealing alcohol to the value of £39 from Waitrose in St Martins Street, Wallingford on May 21 2017. Aso admitted stealing £57 worth of alcohol from the same store on May 13 2017, stealing £37 worth of alcohol from the same store on May 14 2017, and stealing £8.49 worth of alcohol belonging to Co-operative retail in Lostock Place, Didcot on May 21 2017. Community order made. Defendant must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 35 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £141.49.