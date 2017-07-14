COMMUTERS continue to face heavy delays into the afternoon after a 'disruption' between Oxford and Didcot Parkway this morning.

According to National Rail a fault in the signalling system between Oxford and Didcot Parkway means that trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 30 minutes or more.

One commuter travelling from Oxford to London Paddington said at 10.15am: "We're now delayed by an hour and 15 minutes at least.

"My train was supposed to arrive at 9.45am in Paddington."

The service was initially expected to be back up and running by 11am but delays are now expected to stretch until at least 1pm.

Services between Didcot Parkway and London Paddington are also affected.

Commuters are reminded that they can use their CrossCountry or Chiltern Railway tickets via any reasonable route while the disruption continues and could now also be entitled to compensation.