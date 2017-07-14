COMMUTERS are facing heavy delays this morning after a 'disruption' between Oxford and Didcot Parkway.

According to National Rail a fault in the signalling system between Oxford and Didcot Parkway means that trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 30 minutes or more.

One commuter travelling from Oxford to London Paddington said at 10.15am: "We're now delayed by an hour and 15 minutes at least.

"My train was supposed to arrive at 9.45am in Paddington."

This is currently expected to continue until about 11am.

Services between Didcot Parkway and London Paddington are also affected.

Commuters are reminded that they can use their CrossCountry or Chiltern Railway tickets via any reasonable route while the disruption continues.