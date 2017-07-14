Fancy getting out and a-boat this summer? Those keen to get on the water have been invited by Oxford Sail Training Trust and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) to take part in free Try Sailing days.

The Trust's centre at Farmoor Reservoir will be the venue for the sessions which are open to people of all abilities, whether they have sailed before or not.

Paul Jamieson of Oxford Sail Training Trust said: “You’ll be working with our fully qualified RYA instructors at our reservoir in the heart of Oxfordshire.

"We will be focusing on getting you out for a taste of what sailing has to offer in a safe and fun environment.”

Those who take part just need a towel, some shoes and clothes that they don't mind getting wet.

All other equipment will be provided by the Trust.

RYA regional development officer, Susie Moore, said: “Summer is a great time to feel inspired and to get out on the water. Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as you like.

"Why not try it for yourself for absolutely free?”

From 9:30am to 4pm at each session the Trust’s qualified instructors will be on hand.

There are two dates available, a women’s only special on Saturday, July 22, and a sailing day open to all on August 26.

Farmoor Reservoir hosts dinghy and windsurfing racing and training events on a regular basis.

The Oxford and district school sailing association provides sailing experience and training for young people and schools in the area.

For more information, visit rya.org.uk/get-afloat/try-sailing/Pages/try-sailing-sessions, and for booking information, email paul@oxfordsailtraining.co.uk or call 01865 865551.

Alternatively you book through the website at oxfordsailtraining.org.uk/dinghy-taster-sessions.