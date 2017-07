THE sun is shining, exam season is over, the holidays are nearly here and it's a Friday.

Yes, July 14 is statistically the happiest day of the year.

According to Dr Cliff Arnall, who came up with the phrase Blue Monday (the third Monday in January) to denote the day of the calendar when we are at our most glum, July 14 is its polar opposite.

So how happy are you?

Tell us what you're up to today, send us your smiley selfies and spread the good vibes!