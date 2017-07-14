THE King and Queen of Spain will visit Oxford today on the first state visit by a Spanish monarch visit to the UK for 31 years.

During the trip, King Philpe VI and Queen Letizia will visit the new Weston Library in Broad Street this afternoon to meet students and then have a guided tour.

They will then visit Exeter College in Turl Street.

The Oxford Mail will join them on their tour.

The Spanish royal couple, who previously visited Westminster Abbey in 2011 for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are on a three-day state visit, the first state visit by a Spanish king to the UK since Felipe's father, Juan Carlos, came 31 years ago.

The King has already met the British Royal Family and Prime Minister Theresa May.