WEAPONS believed to have been used in one of Britain’s greatest military victories, the Battle of Waterloo, fetched thousands of pounds at an Oxfordshire auction.

The arms were sold, alongside other treasures, by Harwell auctioneer Tony Cribb at Milton Hill House Hotel, Steventon, near Didcot, at the end of June.

Lots included a pair of 18-bore flintlock Light Dragoon pistols, marked to a regiment which served at Waterloo, which fetched £4,100.

The two pistols were made even more desirable by the fact they were engraved with the initials JD, meaning that their owners can probably be narrowed down to either Privates John Donnally or James Doolan, though this is not certain.

Also sold were an 80-bore Queen Anne brass flintlock quadruple barrel travelling pistol (£2,900) and an 18-bore flintlock Baker rifle, which made £4,900.

This rifle was one of the first rifles used by the British Army and was significant because it allowed the user to fire up to 200 yards.

Some kills were even recorded at over 600 yards, much more than most muskets used at the time, which had a maximum accurate range of no more than 75 yards.

The Baker rifle was made famous by Bernard Cornwell’s celebrated character, Richard Sharpe, played by Sean Bean TV adaptation of the best-selling books.

The unorthodox officer also carried a 1796 Heavy Pattern cavalry sword, one of which was also available at the auction, and was snapped up for £1,798.

The impressive sword's price was also driven up by the fact that weapons of its kind depicted in Lady Elizabeth Butler’s famous Scotland Forever painting, of the charge of the Royal Scots Greys at Waterloo.

Other articles including a 17th century etched Italian shield and a silver niello mounted Shaska – a curved sabre used by Cossacks – sold for £3,000 and £1,750 respectively.

Mr Cribb, who has been running the business with wife Sarah for the past two years, said June's auction had been the most successful yet.

He said: "The market continues to be strong and buoyant and we are very pleased that in the three years since the company was formed and with the support of our vendors and buyers Antony Cribb Ltd has followed that trend."

The next big auction will be on December 12, at the same venue.

In the meantime there will be an online only-auction in August for more affordable arms, armour and militaria.