A COMPANY director abandoned his dignity in favour of dazzling digits in a bid to raise cash for Oxford Children's Hospital.

Public relations expert Malcolm Hay, 44, spent some time considering the best way to support the hospital before resolving to raise £500 in a month 'by making a complete fool of myself'.

Throughout last month, the father-of-one sported a glittering array of stick-on vinyl nail wraps 'borrowed' from his wife Carolyn.

Mr Hay, from Middleton Cheney, said: "I was looking to do something for charity with little thought for the consequences.

"The wraps come in different patterns. A couple of people donated for me to wear rainbows and little pink unicorns, and then I had nails based on the Disney film Frozen.

"To be honest, I was quite surprised people were accepting and I didn't get any kind of abuse. I'm just relieved it's all over."

The hardest to wear, he said, was a set of 'really fancy' gold vinyl wraps, while eye-catching multicoloured designs were a firm favourite by the end of the month.

Amused and admiring acquaintances pitched in to help Mr Hay, who works for OnCue Communications, reach his fundraising target for the hospital in Headington, where more than 30,000 poorly youngsters are treated each year.

He said: "I have a friend whose son is having treatment in the cancer ward at the moment and I wanted to do something for them.

"To be honest I didn't have any expectations but wanted to get above £500; if I can get above £600 now that's great.

"This would be a great variation on Movember and a few people have expressed interest in it next year.

"People have suggested a month in high heels but I'm not too keen; I might knock the cross-dressing thing on the head and stick to the nails."

So far Mr Hay's charity challenge has raised £530 for the hospital through ORH Charitable Funds, the charity arm of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

This year the hospital is marking its 10th anniversary.

Charitable funds spokesman Joseph Baker said: "It’s always inspiring when members of the community want to help support our very special hospital with fun and unique ideas.

"After speaking to Mal about his plan to support the 10th anniversary appeal, I knew that he would be an excellent fundraiser and raise money with a comical twist.

"To raise more than £500 for the Oxford Children’s Hospital is fantastic and will help make our youngest patients and their families time in hospital that little bit easier."

To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mal-hay1