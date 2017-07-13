A RECORD number of cyclists got in the saddle and headed along to the annual Bicester Bike Day – with numbers topping 300 people.

Organisers, North West Bicester developer, A2Dominion, said the event, now in its sixth year, was a huge success with scores of families riding in to enjoy the bike-themed fun last Saturday.

The family day was once again staged in Pingle Field with a host of competitions and activities such as the Tour de Bicester treasure hunt.

Jane Smith, from the town, said: "The event was great fun and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves."

Paul Smith, another local resident, added: "It was a wonderful day and a really nice way to spend time with my boys.

"The event really bought the community together and we all had a good time in the sun."

The free event started with 120 people taking on the Tour de Bicester – following clues around the town and claiming their own victory medals.

The crowd was also treated to a performance from the UK's top professional extreme sports team, showing off their acrobatic spins and flips on BMX bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The group also hosted workshops for aspiring tricksters to try their hand at the skills themselves.

The event also featured a slowest bike race, plus face painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts and a penalty shoot out.

A2Dominion's group director of housing, Dawn Wightman, said: “Once again, this year’s event was a fantastic day and a great success in promoting cycling in the town.

"Good weather was also a bonus, helping us to attract generous numbers.

"Both North West Bicester residents and the wider Bicester community came together to enjoy all the activities on offer, so it was lovely to see everyone getting involved and enjoying the day."

A2Dominion is the lead developer taking forward the 6,000-home eco town. It worked on the event with the Healthy Bicester team, Cherwell District Council, Bioregional, Grassroots Bicester, Bicester Green, Breeze, Team Extreme and We Are Cycling UK.

Ms Wightman added: "The bike day is a team effort and we are proud to organise such a fantastic partnership event in the town to celebrate Bicester’s community spirit and encourage residents to travel by bike.

"The day always looks to combine fun and competitions to get the community involved and position cycling in Bicester as safe, accessible and fun for all. "Promoting cycling in the Town as a sustainable mode of travel is at the core of our ethos at NW Bicester."