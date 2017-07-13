SHE stole the nation's hearts on The Great British Bake Off, but Nadiya Hussain may have been too hot to handle for one farming family.

For her latest TV show – Nadiya's British Food Adventure – the culinary queen spent the day picking asparagus at Rectory Farm, Stanton St John, near Oxford.

But as episode one will reveal on Monday night, the spicy asparagus stir-fry she cooked up for the Stanley family at the end of her visit may have had one chilli too many.

Imogen Stanley, who runs the farm with her parents Richard and Carla, said: "It was really good – it was just really spicy!

"I think it was a bit too spicy for mum and dad but for me it was really nice."

Miss Stanley, 26, who runs the farm's shop and cafe, also said Mrs Hussain was just as friendly and lovely as she appeared on Bake Off.

She added: "She was exactly how she comes across on TV: she was so lovely and chatty.

"The producer had to keep telling her to save it for the camera."

Mrs Hussain visited the farm at the end of May to film the episode for her new eight-part BB2 series.

In the show, the mum-of-three travels the county meeting fishermen, farmers, chefs and producers to find out more about the food she feeds her family.

At the end of each visit she cooks her hosts a dish with their own produce.

As part of her visit to Rectory Farm, she also learnt how to pick asparagus while driving an asparagus buggy at extremely slow speed.

Miss Stanley said: "She had never picked asparagus before so it was a really good experience.

"She was a good learning but it is quite difficult to control the buggy at a constant slow speed.

"Towards the end of it she could just about move and pick at the same time."

At the end of the day Mrs Hussain asked if she could take her new friend's number so she could come and visit one day.

Miss Stanley handed it over not knowing whether to expect a call, but on Saturday Mrs Hussain not only came back – she also brought her husband, children and her sister.

They spent the day picking strawberries, raspberries and gooseberries and talking about the show.

Episode one of Nadiya's British Food Adventure will be broadcast on BBC 2 Monday night at 8.30pm.