A HULA-HOOPING nine-year-old has been crowned fundraiser of the year for a charity which supported her after her grandfather died.

Poppy Campion, from Summertown, was left heart-broken when her grandfather Grahame Campion died in March 2016, but thanks to Headington charity SeeSaw she has 'learnt to smile again' and come to terms with her grief.

The youngster wanted to thank the charity for all their work so set about raising £250 in a half-hour hula hoop challenge.

The effort, staged on Poppy's birthday, has since smashed her target and raised £3,665.75 in memory of her grandfather and the youngster has now bagged herself the SeeSaw's Young Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Announcing the award at a ceremony at Smeg UK in Abingdon, was presenter of TV show Wheeler Dealers and SeeSaw charity patron Mike Brewer, who sent a message from California.

He said: "We are really proud of one person in the room. She's just nine years-old and on her ninth birthday our young lady Poppy Campion did something amazing.

"When she lost her grandad she decided to do something for SeeSaw, and she did that by doing a hula hoop challenge. And she raised a whooping £3,665.75. What an incredible feat.

"So poppy we want to reward you, well done from me and all of the team at Wheeler Dealers."

Poppy was presented her award and Smeg, who has chosen SeeSaw as its charity of the year, also presented her with a smoothie maker.

She said: "I was very shocked and so surprised as I didn't know it was happening.

"When they played the video message he said that there was one special person in the room and I was think could that be me, then he said nine-year-old and it was a bit of a hint as I was the only child there.

"Then when they said my name and how much I had raised everyone gasped.

"It was very exciting and lots of people kept coming up to me to say well done, I felt quite famous."

Poppy started her journey with SeeSaw when Mr Campion died of bowel failure with complications following an illness that began in July 2015.

Poppy's Mum Victoria Campion describes her father and daughter's relation as total devotion to each other and the youngster struggled to deal with the grief after he passed away.

After having support sessions with SeeSaw, learning its ok to talk about her grandfather and to look back at happy memories the youngster wanted to give something back.

She added: "I just feel proud of myself because I know how important the charity is, and raising money is really important to help the charity support other children in Oxfordshire."

Mother Ms Campion added: "I am very proud as you can imagine, she has been amazing and just really proves the benefit of SeeSaw.

"The award was the most incredible surprise and I told her grandfather will be proudly looking down on her.

"I think she is finally realising just what a huge achievement it is."