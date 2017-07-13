CITY planners have hit out at calls to build houses as densely as Paris, claiming 'whole swathes' of Oxford would need to be demolished.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England has claimed that almost 30,000 homes could be built in the city, and the Green Belt saved, if it adopted the same density as many European cities, or even Oxford's own Jericho.

But Oxford City Council has branded the idea "unacceptable and impractical" as there is simply not enough available land.

The council's board member for planning, Alex Hollingsworth, said: "Increasing development densities in appropriate locations can be part of the solution to meeting the city's housing needs, but only part.

"It's simply not factually correct to suggest that the city could fit nearly an extra 30,000 houses at the same density as Paris.

"That would require the demolition of whole swathes of the city, and that's obviously completely unacceptable and impractical."

The city's Local Plan – setting out development until 2036 – revealed that eight more Green Belt sites could developed for housing.

A large portion of the city’s unmet housing need has had to be picked up by Oxfordshire’s district councils.

Cherwell District Council, for example, is preparing to build 3,900 homes on Green Belt land between Oxford and Kidlington.

CPRE Oxfordshire trustee, Michael Tyce, said the land could be spared if the density of housing development in the city matched central Paris, Barcelona or even Jericho.

His plan hinged on the 164 hectares set aside as employment land in Oxford's Local Plan, to be used for 12,300 houses instead.

But city council spokesman, Chofamba Sithole, said: "Both homes and jobs need to be provided in accessible locations to help meet the city’s needs, reduce the need to travel and to ensure the economic success of the city and the benefits it brings can be sustained.

"A policy that only delivered housing on available sites within the city would not achieve that objective."

City council officers said up to 1000 hectares of land would be needed to carry out the CPRE's plan at Jericho's density – taking into account land needed for schools and playing fields alongside the homes.

This would reduce to 200 hectares the density of Paris – 300 dwellings per hectare – but the council added: "Even at central Paris densities nearly 80 per cent of office and factory jobs in Oxford would have to be got rid of to make way for the CPRE's proposals.