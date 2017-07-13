For most children, Santa won’t be coming for another six months, but Christmas came early for four year-old Elize Thiery when she received a visit from Father Christmas at a surprisingly festive summer party.

Elize, from Sutton Courtenay, enjoyed festive fun and games in a special event in London for children who have battled cancer.

The Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards party, on Tuesday, saw the plucky youngsters engaging in Christmas-themed activities like decorating snowflakes, making reindeer head bands and, of course, meeting the big man with the presents.

After being diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a form of kidney cancer, shortly after her first birthday, Elize underwent major surgery and chemotherapy, overcoming a fear of doctors and needles. And thanks to Cancer Research, she is doing well and is due to start school in September.

Speaking about the party, mum Stefania said: “Elize has been treated like a princess. We’ve been very warmly welcomed and she’s been entertained.

“Elize was on a clinical trial that’s looking to improve radiotherapy treatment, so she’s been directly affected by research. We go every four months for check-ups and she’s doing really well.”

Cancer Research Oxford spokesperson Jenny Makin said: “It is an absolute privilege to be able to recognise the strength of youngsters like Elize who have been through so much at such a young age. She is a true star.”