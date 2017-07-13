THE first defibrillator in a public place has been installed in Botley.

North Hinksey parish councillors were delighted to finally see the life-saving equipment be installed at the Louie Memorial Pavillion.

Its chairman David Kay said that last year the parish council had committed to fund several defibrillators in the area.

He said: “Our parishioners’ welfare is a top priority for us and we thought it would be an appropriate use of funds.

“The next defib will be put in the West Way Shopping Centre, but we have to wait for the redevelopment of the site before it is installed.”

The parish council has also donated £500 to Oxford Rugby Club to pay for the case to house its own defibrillator.

Residents nervous about using the equipment will have the chance to get clued up as the council hopes to run some sessions on how to use it.

Mr Kay added: “Anyone can use it as there are very clear instructions but we want to make sure residents are as confident as possible.”