TRAFFIC is now easing for drivers after several crashes saw them wait up to an hour to get by.

Those travelling on the A34 Northbound faced severe delays from the Marcham Interchange to Wytham Woods.

Two cars crashed north of the Botley Interchange and it took drivers up to 60 minutes to get through.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic is beginning to ease.

On the A34 Northbound one lane was blocked and traffic was queing on the slip road because of an accident between a lorry and a car at the A423 Southern By-Pass Road.

The lane has now been cleared.