OXFORD Brookes has been named as the only UK ‘young university’ in the world’s top 50.

A list of 50 universities under the age of 50 years have been ranked by QS World University Rankings 2018.

Oxford Brookes, which became a university in 1992, came in at number 41

Nanyang Technological University in Singapore was ranked first, closely followed by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Oxford Brookes vice-chancellor Prof Alistair Fitt said: “It is a is a clear signal of our international outlook and global standing.”