DRIVERS are warned to expect delays as Thames Water start work at Cowley Road.

The East Oxford works are set to take place between July 18 and July 21.

There will be temporary traffic lights outside the former bus depot.

The works are for supply installation and carriageway re-instatement.

One lane of St Clements is also closed from today onwards because of sewer works due to run until September 3.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and city-bound motorists are advised to look for an alternative route.

For live updates see our traffic and travel feed oxfordmail.co.uk/li/traffic_and_travel.in.Oxford/