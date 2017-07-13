GIN lovers will soon be whisked off to a distillery and enjoy drinks in South Park after plans for a gin cafe were finally approved.

The proposals for a visitor centre, restaurant, garden and kiosk to be added to The Oxford Artisan Distillery (TOAD)– built earlier this year – have been passed by Oxford City Council.

They were initially passed last month before councillors called the decision in, only for a planning review committee to approve them again on Wednesday.

A shuttle bus route taking people from the city centre to the distillery for tours and then a tipple of gin in the garden was also agreed on.

The original decision was called in over fears open public space in South Park would be lost and that the buildings were too ‘bulky’.

Oxford Preservation Trust held a legal covenant of the site, which prohibited the sale and production of alcohol on it, but relaxed it after discussions with TOAD.

City councillor for St Clement’s, Tom Hayes, was one of the councillors who called the application in and said he had received more than 300 complaints about the scheme.

He said: “The decision isn’t the end of the road for protecting local people’s interests and meeting their concerns.

“Residents continue to feel concerned about future plans at the site and we will be vigilant over planning permission requests.

“If Oxford Preservation Trust can relax their covenants here we need to stay alert to any future relaxations.

“Second we will be meeting with (TOAD owner)Tom Nicolson to ensure that we agree licensing arrangements which meet the needs of residents.”