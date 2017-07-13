THE final seal of approval for Headington’s historic neighbourhood plan is set to be given by city councillors.

Oxford City Council will give their final decision on the planning document at a meeting of the full council on Thursday.

The Town Hall meeting at 5pm will seal the fate of the document which, if approved, will guide all future development in the area.

Residents of Headington voted overwhelmingly in favour of having its own local development plan in an historic referendum last month.

The document was later approved by a council committee in June and now all councillors must formally back it.