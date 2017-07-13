POLICE held a series of safeguarding workshops in a bid to tackle increased concerns about the drug exploitation of young people.

Teachers from nine secondary schools and 13 primary schools across Banbury and Cherwell were given the opportunity to develop their knowledge of key topics that could affect children in their schools.

These ranged from child sexual exploitation and hate crime through to the Criminal Justice System and drug exploitation.

Headteacher of Hill View Primary School in Banbury Claire Ferens said: "We received great feedback from our year six teachers who attended.

"The session was really informative and certainly useful for all teachers to enhance their professional knowledge.”

Cherwell Neighbourhood Inspector John Batty said: “The workshops, which came about as part of the Safeguarding Children in Banbury partnership, aimed to increase the capacity and confidence of schools and teachers to deliver safeguarding inputs on key social issues that may affect children. The workshop was opportunity to share knowledge from all agencies to help protect the children of Banbury and Cherwell.”