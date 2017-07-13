THOUSANDS of worshippers are expected to pack out the city centre and take a moment to enjoy the traditional Christian festival LOVE Oxford.

This weekend's festival is hoping to once again bring scores of people together from churches across the city for one big open-air service in the heart of the city.

Broad Street will be buzzing with activity on Sunday as worshippers start to gather from 11am to enjoy a host of popular hymns, prayers and gospel music.

There will also be a free goody bags handed out for children.

The Revd Charlie Cleverly, the Rector of St Aldate's which coordinates the event, said: "The festival is a multi-cultural community event, a time for celebrating diversity and also praying for Oxford.

"It has happened every other year for the past six years and it is back by popular demand.

"The church members absolutely love it because it broadens their minds and lets them see they are not the only ones in the city, especially many from other cultures."

The event is coordinated by staff at St Aldate's Church and the last LOVE Oxford event managed to attract about 4,000 people.

It is hoped the service can bring people together in the city and this year has an emphasis on safe care in the community.

There will be a service from 11am and music described as having a gospel and rhythm feel provided by the worship team at the Christian Life Centre off Cowley Road.

The children's goody bags will include items such as books, bubbles and colouring pens.

Revd Cleverly added: "In a world that is so busy and fanatic, it is a moment to be still and quiet prayerful at the heart of our community.

"It can be very moving.

LOVE Oxford started in Broad Street in 2005, before switching to South Park in 2009 over concerns regarding it being held during the student exam period.

It relocated back to Broad Street in May 2015 prior to the exam period and this year has been delayed until after exams for the same reason.

This year the event will also mark the opening of an exhibition being held at St Aldate's Church from Monday to Saturday continuing the Love Oxford festival theme.

It will include 42 panels about the Book of Genesis and runs everyday from 10am to 5pm.

For more details contact communications@staldates.org.uk