Robert Courts, MP for Witney, has officially opened Richmond Witney, the new £35million retirement village at Coral Springs Way in West Oxfordshire.

The retirement village for over 55s is the second to be built and operated by Richmond Villages, part of Bupa, in Oxfordshire.

Robert Courts MP said: “With a rapidly ageing population, this new facility is just the sort of thing the country needs, and Witney should be extremely proud of its new retirement village.

“This not only helps to address the requirements of the town and the surrounding communities, but also brings much needed new employment to West Oxfordshire.

“I congratulate Richmond Villages and Bupa on their investment and foresight, and in achieving such a desirable place for people to live.”

Paddy Brice, managing director at Richmond Villages, said: “Building a retirement village is always a huge undertaking, and we are delighted to have received such a positive reception here in West Oxfordshire.

“Our village at Letcombe Regis, near Wantage, was opened seven years ago, and we are delighted to now have our second presence in the county.”

Richmond Witney already employs around 85 people which will increase to nearer 140 when fully occupied, and includes a luxury wellness spa, pool & gym, quality restaurant, a library, IT room, terrace café, a bowling green and landscaped grounds.

The village suites are designed for those who still want their own front door but require some help with daily living; these include a spacious living room, kitchenette, one or two bedrooms and an en suite shower-room.