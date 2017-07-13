A CYCLIST was injured after a crash in Botley.

Paramedics and concerned passersby crowded at the man's side in West Way at 10am this morning.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said the man was conscious and breathing but had pain in his right leg.

He said the cyclist had been in collision with a van.

An ambulance crew treated him at scene and took him to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The road was partially blocked for drivers heading towards the city centre but is now clear.

Traffic shown on Google Maps at 11am