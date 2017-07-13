OXFORD University academics are among dozens who have accepted millions of pounds from Google to write papers which it is hoped could 'sway public opinion' in the tech giant's favour, a new report has revealed.

The US public spending watchdog, Campaign for Accountability, identified 329 pieces of research funded directly or indirectly by Google since 2005 in areas of public policy where new regulations could potentially cost it money.

The authors, who recieved payments between £3,000 and £300,000 did not disclose Google's funding it two third of cases, however the Oxford academics involved did.

Google called the report 'misleading' and said it was happy to support academics with their research.

Read the full report at campaignforaccountability.org