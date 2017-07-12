BINMEN have urged Oxfordshire residents to take care about what they put in their rubbish after one of their vehicles nearly caught fire.

The incident happened yesterday in Witney when the crew saw smoke coming out of the back of their vehicle.

Fortunately their speedy action prevented a fire occurring as they contacted the fire service who doused the contents of the load.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but in the middle of the waste, the crews found mobile phones that could have contributed to the ‘hot spot’.

West Oxfordshire District Council cabinet member for environment Carol Reynolds said: "Thankfully, swift action by our crews and the fire service avoided what could have been a potentially serious incident.

"Finding mobile phones and batteries amongs the waste is a reminder that items such as these should be disposed of safely as they can ignite if they are punctured or compacted causing, or contributing to, bin lorry fires.

"Householders can recycle used batteries through their recycling collections or at retailers, such as supermarkets, or at council reception points. A small action such as this can make a big difference to preventing a fire hazard."

From October, West Oxfordshire District Council is expanding its household recycling collection service to include small unwanted electrical items, such as mobile phones and laptops, putting it in line with other local authorities.

Until then, these items can be taken to recycling banks, which can be found in many of the district’s main car parks or to one of the larger household waste and recycling centre.