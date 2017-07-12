AGEING pipes are struggling to cope with sewage and should be replaced as a new housing development looms, it has been claimed.

Oxford city councillor for Marston, Mick Haines, has called on Thames Water to replace the infrastructure at the Carter Estate, a residential area near to the Marston Road Sports Ground.

He claims the pipes are past their 'use by date' and are already struggling to cope with demand.

The existing estate was built in the late 1950s and includes about 500 homes.

A new development is set add an additional 16 flats on the estate, at the site of the former Jack Russel Pub in Salford Road.

Mr Haines said: "It is an antiquated system that can't take the strain anymore.

"I want to know what Thames Water is doing about it.

"There is going to be a build of new homes there and it just isn't going to take the strain.

"That system is antiquated and it needs replacing.

"It is more than 60 years old and the houses need to be protected."

In March this year trucks were spotted pumping raw sewage from the drains at the Carter Estate before transporting it back into main sewers elsewhere in the city.

The sewage was pumped out because of the failing system, the councillor claimed.

He added: "Marston needs this.

"It can come up into people's gardens and it has happened before in Marsh Road.

"We have had raw sewage in Ferry Road as well.

"People are really concerned about this in Marston.

"I would like more infrastructure done to protect the residents from flooding and from sewage.

"I want to find out from Thames Water that if flats are built we don't get raw sewage and flooding.

"We do need more houses but we need proper infrastructure before we build them.

"We have had trouble for years in the Marston area."

As well as problems with sewage, significant flooding from rainwater has also hit the area numerous times in recent years, including a large flood in 1998 and then again with flash floods in 2012.

The streets were submerged and residents' homes were wrecked during the worst of the torrents.

Thames Water has not responded to a request for a response to Mick Haines' concerns.