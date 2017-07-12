YOUNG engineers from across the county were handed awards for their hard work at a ceremony attended by the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire.

The engineering students and apprentices were presented with prizes at the the annual High Sheriff of Oxfordshire Young Engineer Awards staged at Bicester-based engine and machinery supplier E P Barrus Ltd.

The celebratory ceremony is held to celebrate the achievements of the best and most improved students in Oxfordshire aged between 14 and 18.

The winners were revealed by the chief executive of Thame-based event sponsor Lucy Electric, John Griffiths, with the awards presented by High Sheriff of Oxfordshire Jane Cranston.

Activate Learning and E P Barrus also sponsored the event on June 20.

Ms Cranston said: "It is a pleasure to see young people making the most of the opportunities they have been given and for them to know that by using their talents they can look forward to an exciting future in engineering.

"As High Sheriff it is a privilege to be able to make these awards, initiated by one of my predecessors Richard Dick, to celebrate talent, hard work and commitment."

UTC Oxfordshire in Didcot enjoyed success, as pupil Emily Thompson bagged 'most improved student' in the age 14 to 16 category, and pupil Zoe Townsend won the same title for the age 16 to 18 age group.

The 'best student award' went to Asha Pantaleo from Wood Green School in Witney for ages 14 to 16 and Alice Byles took the title for The Cherwell School in Oxford for students aged 16 to 18. Alexander Drewett, who is doing an engineering apprenticeship at Wychwood Water Systems and attends City of Oxford College Technology campus in Blackbird Leys won the 'best apprentice award'.

E P Barrus chairman Robert Glen said: "We were delighted to host the awards, in this, our centennial year and to acknowledge and celebrate young student’s achievements in engineering.

"Each young person involved in the event should be so proud of themselves and they will go on to do great things.

"Over the years Barrus has offered work experience placements to many young engineering students with a large majority joining the company on a full time basis.

"These engineers and current students have been involved in the facility tours this evening and were keen to offer advice to the engineers of the future."