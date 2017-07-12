RESIDENTS in Wallingford have been consulted on plans for new homes and facilities to be built in the town.

The Wallingford Neighbourhood Plan group held a consultation event on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the Regal Centre off St Martin’s Street.

People were given the opportunity to comment on the sites that are being considered to meet the need for new housing and for employment.

There are plans to build more than 555 homes at Slade End Farm off Wantage Road, and plans to build more than 500 homes at Winterbrook off Reading Road.

Neighbourhood Plan working groups led by residents are considering a number of sites identified for potential future development in Wallingford.

Amanda Holland, chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said: "Members of the working groups have assessed large and small sites for their suitability.

"Now we need to hear from all residents to make sure that the community is going in the right direction.

"If it is to be successful, the Wallingford Neighbourhood Plan must show where the town can accommodate more housing, and also places for people to work so that the town continues to thrive as a place for business.

"The vision for Wallingford is to ensure that growth for the Neighbourhood Plan up to 2032 is managed carefully, with sustainable mixed development to meet the needs of young families and older people, balanced with the ability of the infrastructure to cope with the development.

"We want to keep the Saxon character of our historic town, and improve leisure facilities as well as the natural environment."

Issues being considered by the working groups include walking distances from schools, the medical practice and shops, and likely impacts on highways, the environment and heritage.

This consultation also considers community and leisure uses, including sites for an indoor swimming pool, raised as a 'key ambition' by residents at previous events.

The lack of car parking spaces in the town has been raised as an issue by town councillors because more homes are due to be built.

Earlier this year it emerged that 180 extra parking spaces could be created at Wallingford School in St George's Road.

Comments and feedback from residents from Saturday's event will help the Neighbourhood Plan working groups finalise the list of sites to be included in the Plan, which will be passed to South Oxfordshire District Council planners.

The consultation will remain open until Saturday, August 20.

Once it is passed to the district council a further consultation would take place before people would be asked to vote on the final plan in a referendum.

If the plan is approved by voters it would have to be considered by planners when they are giving permission for developments in the town.

For more visit wallingford.co.uk/neighbourhood-plan