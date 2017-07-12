CRIMINALS in a South American mob who looted an Oxford home of £15,000-worth of gear have been locked up for 20 months.

Ailin Miranda, 22, and Alfredo Rodriguez, 34, forced their way into the Wytham Street home, snatching ‘sentimental’ belongings a week after coming to the country.

The Chilean-natives were members of an international gang which sends culprits to the UK for two weeks before replacing them with a new ‘wave’ of burglars, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Jane Davies said: “It is believed that the organised crime group is responsible for committing high-value burglaries, specifically targeting expensive watches and cash.”

The couple, who were assisted in the dock by a Spanish interpreter, were pinching designer watches, money boxes, jewellery and cufflinks when the home-owner returned.

A letter from a young resident to the Tooth Fairy was also thieved, but all items have since been recovered.

Sentencing, Judge Zoe Smith said: “Domestic burglary is a very serious offence. The occupiers of the premises are greatly disturbed by it and children who reside in the property are very frightened.”

The homeowner went back to the property before collecting her children from school, spotting a side gate was open at about 2.45pm on June 14.

She heard noises upstairs, yelling to the burglars to get out before roaring for help, Ms Davies told the court on Tuesday.

The mother rushed to grab her mobile from her car to call police before stepping back towards the house and noticing two figures in the kitchen.

She was spotted by one of the burglars, who slammed the kitchen door shut before the pair jumped over a fence.

Officers caught up with the couple soon after, catching them with gloves.

The woman revealed to police she made ‘awkward’ eye contact with Rodriguez earlier in the day as she drove past him on nearby Monmouth Road - where a car purchased by him the day before the burglary was discovered.

Defence barrister Lucy Ffrench said the pair, who had no previous convictions, were ‘horrified’ they had landed in court.

The parents, who admitted burglary, rejected claims they were gang members, denying they were exploited or trafficked, the barrister added.

Judge Smith said the pair, who must pay a victim surcharge, would be released on licence after serving half of their sentence if not deported to Chile.