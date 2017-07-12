CLADDING on Oxfordshire’s hospital sites is still being tested for fire safety with another set of results due on Tuesday, it has been confirmed.

Building materials on NHS properties across the UK are being tested by the Buildings Research Establishment in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

After a first round of samples were tested, Oxford University NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) was one of 11 trusts to be told no further action would be required.

But at a board meeting yesterday Bruno Holthof, chief executive of OUH, confirmed more checks were still ongoing.

He said: “Testing is still happening and we are expecting results back next Tuesday.

“We are testing all the buildings with cladding as a consequence of the disaster in London and will keep the board informed as we get new insights.

“So far, we are collaborating well with NHS Improvement and all the things they want the trust to do.”

It is understood that OUH is among 38 ‘priority one’ trusts being supported by the regulator to carry out fire safety checks, all of which have launched 24-hour fire warden patrols.

Elsewhere cladding samples from sites in London, Sheffield and Middlesex have failed combustibility tests and will have to be removed.

Immediately after the Grenfell fire, which is now believed to have claimed at least 80 lives, OUH’s estates and facilities team carried out a fire safety audit and the trust appointed a specialist consultancy, Trenton Fire, to advise it on arrangements.

Peter Knight, chief information and digital officer at OUH, said: “The fire service have really helped us with this assessment at really short notice.”