POLICE officers in Oxfordshire have welcomed an announcement that the Government will set up a £7.5million welfare fund to provide support to those in the force.

The National Police Welfare Service will initially be tested as a pilot and, subject to its success, could be rolled out to all 43 forces between 2018 and 2020.

The decision to fund welfare support came after the police federation, the body which represents rank-and-file officers, said members should get specialist help for ‘over-worked’ constables.

The federation said high-stress situations had been ‘exacerbated over the years because policing numbers have been cut to the bone’.

PC Craig O’Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said he hoped that the pilots would lead to members receiving ‘dedicated and specialist help’ to promote effective recovery and relieve pressure on the force.

He added: “The unprecedented cuts in the police service have meant that officers are under more and more strain now than ever before.

"Officers are being asked to do more with fewer resources and while rising to the dayto-day challenges admirably, it’s inevitable that these pressures have significantly impacted on their health and wellbeing.”

The move to fund welfare support for the first time comes after the federation found in a survey that nearly 65 per cent of officers nationally said they still went to work even though they felt they shouldn’t because of the state of their mental wellbeing.

It also found almost half (42 per cent) of officers felt they were poorly, or very poorly, supported by the police service when they did seek help.

Steve White, chairmain of the national federation, said: “This is fantastic news for all officers and particularly our members whose work in high-stress situations has been exacerbated over the years because policing numbers have been cut to the bone.

“Now they will have access to a properly funded welfare service offering specialist help which the Federation has been calling for for years. While forces have tried hard to provide support, it has been very difficult in the current austerity climate to ensure good provision across the board.

“We know from our own welfare survey that the mental wellbeing of police officers is considerably poorer than that of the general public.

“We also identified a ‘macho’ culture that inhibited disclosure in the first place, a lack of training for line managers and long waiting lists for counselling and related services.

"So this new service will make a tremendous difference to officers who are saying they are over-stretched and burnt out because of the demands being placed upon them.”