AN a cappella group will square off against some of the best singing groups from across the country in the latest Saturday night TV sensation.

The Oxford Alternotives, which has brought together a cappella singers from Oxford University for the past 24 years, will appear in BBC’s Pitch Battle this weekend.

The team, made up of 18 to 22-year-olds, was selected out of more than 1,000 groups before making the top 30 for the competition.

On Saturday they will square off against five other groups for the knock-out contest, overseen by judges Gareth Malone, Kelis and Joe Jonas.

Group member and first soprano Alice Robinson, 22, said appearing on the competition, which has already been filmed, had been an ‘incredible’ experience.

The English language and literature student at Oxford University said: “The experience was completely amazing.

“It was one of the most intense anyone in the group had done.

“As students we tend to get up at about 11am and we had to get up at 6am every day and would not get back from it until 1am the next morning. It was really intense but also it was an amazing experience.

“I think it made us all closer together as a group. It was fun and we worked hard with the pieces we did, and we really developed.

“We had a choreographer who taught us how to dance and it was a steep learning curve, but we have improved a lot as a result.”

A cappella, meaning ‘in the style of the chapel’ is a form of singing independent of any instrumental accompaniment.

The Oxford University group, which has 14 members, was formed in 1993 and regularly tours the United States and appears at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Miss Robinson added: “The group is really friendly. We think that singing is improved by liking each other so we do a lot of things together.

“There are people there that want to make singing their career and people that take it seriously. But we try to make it a very engaging experience.

“It’s an alternative to the chapel choir singing.”

She said that a cappella singing had exploded in recent years, thanks in part to the recent Pitch Perfect films making it more accessible to younger audiences.

She added: “A cappella has had a bit of a renaissance because of Pitch Perfect.

“We go to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and we have been going every year for the past eight years.

“On my first time not many people knew what it was but people have now started to know more about it when we go.

“It is a very broad style. One minute it is Rhianna and then the next it might be Nina Simone.”

To find out whether the Alternotives go into the next round tune into BBC One at 7.30pm on Saturday.