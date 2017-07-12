A PET cat in Oxford had to have his leg amputated after getting it caught in a rat trap.

The distressed feline was rescued after being spotted by a member of the public 15ft up a tree in Hawthorn Avenue, Headington, with the trap attached to his leg on Saturday, July 1.

RSPCA animal collection officer Dennis Lovell said: "Sadly Blue had been caught in the trap and had climbed a tree dragging the trap behind him.

"The trap got tangled in the tree and left him dangling and in severe distress.

"The RSPCA Oxford Branch kindly paid for his urgent treatment at the vet before his owner was tracked down.”

Blue’s owner Hannah Menzel said: “He’s back home and recuperating and coping well with only three legs.

“We are so grateful to the RSPCA and Iffley vets for helping him when he was most in need.

"It broke my heart when I first saw him, especially to think someone could have placed the trap intentionally. He’s only a young cat and so full of life. We’d got Blue after our other cat died after being poisoned and my son adores him."

The RSPCA is now appealing for information about the trap, who may have set it, and why it was able to trap the cat.

Fenn traps are usually used to catch vermin such as rats.

Mr Lovell said: "While it is not an illegal trap in itself, the trap is likely to have been set illegally as these kind of traps should be set in an artificial or natural tunnel which is fit for purpose and secured to the ground (to avoid catching non-target species).

"It may have also been left out and forgotten about and for some time.

“We do not know who set this trap or why, but urge people to be aware how dangerous they can be for pets and wildlife.”

The use of spring traps is not illegal but is controlled by two pieces of legislation - the Pests Act 1954, and the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

With certain exceptions, all spring traps must be tested and approved under the Spring Traps Approval (England) Order 2012, which lists the conditions for each trap; including legal target species and the need to be set in a natural or artificial tunnel.

Llewelyn Lowen, scientific officer for the RSPCA, said: “There are strict legal conditions on setting these types of traps and not setting them in the right way can mean that you are committing an offence. These traps should be set in such a way to prevent them killing or injuring any non-target animal and so we urge people to think carefully before using them.

“In theory, cats should not get caught in Fenn traps if they are being set properly. Those using the traps should be fully aware of the legislation regulating their use and of codes of practice that should be followed to ensure that non-target species are not captured."

Anyone who has any information about the owner of the trap or if you think you might be the owner of the trap, please contact the RSPCA on the inspector appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.