THEY'RE not just adorable – these are Very Important Pups.

When Oxford Mail Camera Club member Jeff Higgs sent in these beautiful pictures of the new wolf cubs at Cotswold Wildlife Park, he possibly did not realise just how significant they are.

The five Eurasian Wolf cubs are the first of their species to be born at the park in its 47-year history.

First-time parents Ash and Ember were born in Sweden and only arrived here in Oxfordshire in October, but it seems it was love at first sight.

Congratulations to the park and special congratulations to Mr Higgs for capturing this very important occasion!