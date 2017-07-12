JUST when you thought it was safe to go back down the rabbit hole...

Alice’s Day in Oxford may be over for another year, but the city’s most curious cavalcade of characters are still taking visitors on daily return trips to Wonderland.

Following its critically-acclaimed run in 2015, Creation Theatre is once again staging its immersive production of Alice (in Wonderland) at Oxford’s University Parks.

Featuring the traditional cast of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and Queen of Hearts, the Creation team put their own unique twist on Lewis Carroll’s classic novel in what they call an ‘eccentric and fun-filled daydream adventure’.

Tickets cost £22 for adults, £16 for children or £20 for concessions.

See creationtheatre.co.uk