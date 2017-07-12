A BOMB squad was called the Old Power Station in Osney to ensure a harpoon found by museum staff did not contain explosives.

The disposal team from the Royal Logistic Corps arrived to the building in Arthur Street at about 3pm after Pitt Rivers Museum staff identified the weapon while carrying out storage work.

In a statement, Oxford University said the bomb disposal team attended as a 'precautionary measure but, after carrying out tests, found no explosives in the object'.

It added: "All staff members were safe, and there was no danger to the wider public."

According to residents there was a heavy police and Oxford University security presence in front of the building for several hours.

Here in Arthur Street, Osney, where the bomb squad are inside the Old Power Station. Staff have been evacuated and sent home for the day. — Michael Race (@OxMailMichaelR) July 12, 2017

Here is the scene: pic.twitter.com/ZFZT0sepUh — Michael Race (@OxMailMichaelR) July 12, 2017

Part of the building is used by Oxford University as a storage facility for the Pitt Rivers Museum.

Thames Valley Police spokesman James Williams said: "We were called at 11.49am today to a report of an artefact in storage that could be explosive.

"The EOD has been called to the scene."