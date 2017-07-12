A BOMB disposal squad has been called to the Old Power Station in Osney this afternoon amid fears over a potentially explosive artefact.

Teams from the Royal Logistics Corps arrived onsite in Arthur Street at about 3pm.

According to residents there has been a heavy police and Oxford University security presence in front of the building for several hours.

It is understood the RLC van is there as a precaution.

Here in Arthur Street, Osney, where the bomb squad are inside the Old Power Station. Staff have been evacuated and sent home for the day. — Michael Race (@OxMailMichaelR) July 12, 2017

Here is the scene: pic.twitter.com/ZFZT0sepUh — Michael Race (@OxMailMichaelR) July 12, 2017

Part of the building is used by Oxford University as a storage facility for the Pitt Rivers Museum.

Thames Valley Police spokesman James Williams said: "We were called at 11.49am today to a report of an artefact in storage that could be explosive.

"The EOD has been called to the scene."

More as we have it.