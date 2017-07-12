A BOMB disposal squad has been called to the Old Power Station in Osney this afternoon amid fears over a potentially explosive artefact.
Teams from the Royal Logistics Corps arrived onsite in Arthur Street at about 3pm.
According to residents there has been a heavy police and Oxford University security presence in front of the building for several hours.
It is understood the RLC van is there as a precaution.
Here in Arthur Street, Osney, where the bomb squad are inside the Old Power Station. Staff have been evacuated and sent home for the day.— Michael Race (@OxMailMichaelR) July 12, 2017
Here is the scene: pic.twitter.com/ZFZT0sepUh— Michael Race (@OxMailMichaelR) July 12, 2017
Part of the building is used by Oxford University as a storage facility for the Pitt Rivers Museum.
Thames Valley Police spokesman James Williams said: "We were called at 11.49am today to a report of an artefact in storage that could be explosive.
"The EOD has been called to the scene."
More as we have it.
