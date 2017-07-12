A VULNERABLE patient at Oxford's Helen and Douglas House children's hospice died after an inexperienced nurse mistakenly binned a vital part of her breathing tube, an inquest has been told this afternoon.

Emily Bushaway, who suffered with a rare neuro-degenerative disease, was left unable to breathe properly after a small section of her ventilator's 'whisper valve' was discarded in a bin.

Nurse Katie Philips said she had been following 21-year-old Emily's care plan when she correctly changed and then discarded a length of used flex tubing in a bin.

But in error - and unknown to her at the time - she also removed part of the attached whisper valve, which cleared Emily's build-up of carbon dioxide generated as a side effect of her condition.

The ventilator's message log also showed an air-flow alarm was triggered three times in 13 minutes just before Emily's father Mark Greener arrived to collect his daughter, on May 14 last year.

Describing his impression of the unfolding scene, Mr Greener claimed staff's response to his daughter's rapidly deteriorating situation was 'woeful', and it was he who spotted the valve was missing.

Although having 20 years nursing behind her, Miss Philips told Oxford Coroner's Court today she had never before had to change a whisper valve, and had no formal training on that type of ventilator.

Asked if she knew what the small clear plastic valve did, or how to spot if it was not working, she replied: "No."

She described getting a feeling something was wrong with Emily about an hour after changing the tube, but still did not raise the alarm immediately.

She added: "I was watching her."'

Emily was diagnosed, aged six, with the life-limiting and 'relentlessly progressive' condition Niemann-Pick disease type C (NP-C), and later had a tracheotomy to allow her to breathe.

Unable to talk, walk or look after herself, she needed highly specialised care at the family's Letchworth home in Hertfordshire and was seen daily by intensive-care trained nursing staff.

Her younger sister Sarah also has the same rare hereditary disease, which affects only about 700 people worldwide.

Doctors provided Emily with a Nippy ventilator in early 2016 which attached directly to a flexible breathing tube connected to her windpipe.

As part of a daily routine, the tube needed changing daily and the valve needed replacing every other day.

Describing in court changing the tube, known as an Edith-flex, Miss Philips added she had seen the attached valve but was not confident changing it.

She said: "I threw the tube in the bin because it wasn't needed and I got another Edith-flex tube, and fitted it.

"I thought, in fact, the bit discarded was all part of the same thing because it all came together."

When she replaced the tube with a new section of flex, she added it 'slotted back perfectly', adding: "The machine did not alarm."

As Emily deteriorated, Miss Philips claimed she tried to take an oxygen reading to no effect, and was unsuccessful with a blood pressure test.

Throughout the morning, from about 9.45am, the ventilator's display monitor recorded numerous air-flow noise alarms which were then muted manually.

Miss Philips told the court: "If there's something wrong, the alarm comes straight back on (after muting) and that did not happen."

Examination of the machine found it to be in good working order.

However, Miss Philips said the alarm then started 'revving', and she started to think the tube itself was blocked.

With Emily's blood-oxygen levels plummeting, her family's barrister Matthew Hill asked Miss Philips why she did not immediately connect the oxygen canister hanging on the back of Emily's wheelchair for just such emergencies.

She replied: "We should have done that sooner but I thought it (her tube) was blocked."

Mr Greener rushed into his daughter's room to find her sitting in her wheelchair looking 'awful', and saw her finger-nails and lips had turned blue.

He said: "In my whole life I'd never seen her look so ill."

He claimed that when he noticed part of the whisper valve was missing and asked home staff where it was, one nurse's response was 'what's that?'

Giving evidence, he said: "They were woeful. I may as well have been the ambulance.

"I had to deal with the whole lot because nobody had dealt with her. Nothing."

Mr Greener said: "I walked in there and they were standing there doing nothing."

Emily had stayed at the respite home, Douglas House, in the previous two years without incident.

Mr Greener told the coroner that, because of his daughter's new ventilator, he checked three times on the phone in advance with the home's staff and was 'assured they were competent'.

Emily's main daytime nurses, many of whom had looked after her for years, then visited the respite home to talk staff through her needs.

Mr Greener, who was present at that handover, said the whisper valve was 'one of the biggest checks you do - it's simple'.

However, statements showed a variety of opinions about the valve-change process among Douglas House nurses, with one saying it had 'taken us ages to work it out'.

A post mortem investigation found Emily died of 'severe respiratory compromise due to a failure of the ventilator function'.

The Crown Prosecution Service ruled out any criminal proceedings on Monday, however the Care Quality Commission is still investigating, the court heard.

The hearing, which is due to finish later, continues.