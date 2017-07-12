A YOUNG woman in respite care died after a 'simple' procedure to replace part of her breathing tube was botched at Helen and Douglas House hospice in Oxford, an inquest has been told.

Emily Bushaway, who suffered with a rare neuro-degenerative disease, was unable to breathe properly after a small but vital plastic section of her ventilator's "whisper valve" was discarded.

A coroner was told that the ventilator's message log showed an air-flow alarm had been triggered three times in 13 minutes just before her father arrived for a planned pick-up.

He described the home staff's response to daughter's rapidly deteriorating situation as "woeful", and it was he who spotted the valve was missing.

Mark Greener had, by coincidence, arrived at that moment to take his daughter home on May 14 2016.

But he arrived to find her sitting in her wheelchair looking "awful", and saw her finger-nails and lips had turned blue.

He said: "In my whole life, I'd never seen her look so ill."

When he noticed part of the whisper valve was missing and asked home staff where it was, he claimed one's response was "what's that?"

Giving evidence, he said: "They were woeful. I may as well have been the ambulance.

"I had to deal with the whole lot because nobody had dealt with her. Nothing."

Mr Greener said: "I walked in there and they were standing there doing nothing."

Staff at Helen & Douglas House hospice, Oxford, called an ambulance at 11.05am, but the ventilator first alarmed at 10.57am, records showed.

Mr Greener's 21-year-old daughter had been having several days' respite care while her parents decorated her bedroom.

Emily was diagnosed, aged six, with the life-limiting and "relentlessly progressive" neuro-degenerative condition Niemann-Pick disease type C (NP-C), and later had a tracheotomy to allow her to breathe.

She needed highly specialised care at the family's Letchworth home in Hertfordshire and was seen daily by intensive-care trained nursing staff.

Her younger sister Sarah also has the same rare hereditary disease, which affects only about 700 people worldwide.

Mr Greener told Oxford Coroner's Court on Wednesday how doctors gave her a Nippy ventilator in early 2016 which attached directly to a flexible breathing tube connected to her windpipe.

Part of the plastic tube had a small whisper valve, which allowed Emily's body to get rid of cardon dioxide which built up as a side effect of her complex condition.

As part of a daily routine, the whisper valve and tube needed washing and changing by nurses.

Mr Greener said the ventilator was hooked up to a screen which displayed a "no-flow" alarm, and sounded "when things have been done incorrectly".

Respite care was then arranged at the city hospice where Emily had stayed in the previous two years without incident.

Because of his daughter's new ventilator, Mr Greener explained how he had three separate phone conversations with carers at Douglas House and was "assured they were competent".

Emily's main daytime carers, many of whom had looked after her for years, then visited the respite home to talk staff through her needs.

Mr Greener, who was also present, said the whisper valve was "one of the biggest checks you do - it's simple."

However, statements showed a variety of opinions about the whisper valve care process among Douglas House nurses, with one saying it had "taken us ages to work it out".

A post-mortem investigation found Emily died of "severe respiratory compromise due to a failure of the ventilator function".

The Crown Prosecution Service has ruled out any criminal proceedings although the Care Quality Commission was still investigating, the coroner heard.

The hearing, scheduled to finish later, continues.