PARENTS, dog walkers and ramblers in Oxfordshire have been reminded of the dangers of toxic giant hogweed.

The plant, which looks a little like a huge cow parsley, has a sap which is extremely toxic to the skin in sunlight.

Children who have come into contact with the sap in the sunshine have been known to suffer severe blistering to the skin.

In the past, several patches of this plant have been discovered in Oxfordshire including on Langel Common, Witney, a popular spot for walking.

This week the Property Care Association, which represents the UK weed control industry, reminded people of the dangers.

Professor Max Wade, chairman of the PCA’s invasive weed control group, said: “Giant Hogweed is turning out to be a problem again this summer. It is continuing to spread and, in one area alone, I’ve seen it appear in five new locations.

“It is really important that the plant is spotted and that its toxic sap does not come into contact with skin in the sunlight.

“If this occurs, it can lead to a nasty rash, itching and blisters when skin first makes contact with it.”

Anyone who gets the sap on their skin should cover the area from sunlight and wash it with water as soon as possible.

Professor Wade added: “The general public, as well as local authorities, statutory agencies and landowners on whose property people can come into contact with the plant, should be aware of the risks and giant hogweed needs to be managed professionally.”