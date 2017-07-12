NINE animals have been left injured by glass left in Port Meadow in just two weeks as the community calls for a crackdown on littering.

The Wolvercote Commoners community group revealed the horses and cows had needed treatment for cuts because of broken glass.

The group’s newsletter read: “There is an increasing amount of glass being left on the meadow and sadly animals are being injured.

“So we should all be vigilant and if we see any glass pick it up to help prevent further injuries.”