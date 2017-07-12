HOW many hours do you spend each year looking for a parking space?

Surely it can't be more than you spend laughing, exercise and even making love?

Well, according to a new study, it is.

The survey by price comparison website confused.com has claimed that UK drivers waste an eye-watering 44 hours each year looking for parking spaces.

Compare that to other recent surveys which reckoned that in the UK we only spend an average 36.5 hours a year laughing, 43 hours exercising and just 19 hours being intimate with our partners.

The confused.com research also concluded that UK motorists 'overspend' more than £30bn each year on parking charges and tickets for overstaying.

Over a 25-year period, the website discovered, the 'average driver' racks up nearly £10,000 worth of parking charges and fines - £6,952 of which is spent on basic car park fees alone.

The website's monitoring editor Amanda Stretton said the survey results suggested a 'lack of space availability' and rising charges were 'continuing to burden drivers across the UK'.

And, surprise surprise, confused.com thinks it has the answer - a new car parking app which claims to help drivers find nearby parking spaces.

If you feel confused.com could help you save valuable minutes for more pleasurable activities, head to confused.com/parking