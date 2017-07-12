ONE of Oxfordshire's best-performing special schools has won permission for a major expansion.

Fitzwaryn in Wantage is planning to build a new two-classroom block with a 'wet room' and special disability hoists.

The Denchworth Road academy, which is oversubscribed, said the development was in response to increasing demand in the area.

It also said it was under growing pressure from Oxfordshire County Council to admit more students, and that the local authority would be funding the new block.

The new classrooms will be built on the site of an old bungalow, garage and outbuildings in the school grounds which will be demolished.

The single-storey block with have a floor area of 250sq m and the existing car park will be re-configured with extra spaces for new staff members.

In its planning application to Vale of White Horse District Council, the school said parents were supportive of the plans and many regularly helped raise money for the school's upkeep and facilities.

The academy, rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2014, went on: "This is a very exciting time for us as we consolidate our successes and strive to do better for our fantastic group of pupils who are all amazing individuals."

The council granted planning permission for the expansion at the end of June.

Fitzwaryn is part of the Propeller Academy Trust along with Kingfisher special school in Abingdon and Abingdon and Witney College.

At its last Ofsted inspection it had just over 80 pupils aged from three to 18.

Inspectors said then that teaching was 'outstanding'.