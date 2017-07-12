PLANS to build three temporary buildings to replace asbestos-ridden university departments have been approved despite concerns about building on sports pitches.

The Tinbergen building, home to Oxford University’s zoology and experimental psychology departments, was evacuated earlier this year, and will be closed for at least the next two years, after asbestos was discovered.

Three temporary units will be built to accommodate 750 staff and 900 students while the South Parks Road building is either refurbished or rebuilt.

Two of the temporary units will be built on cricket and football pitches at the Oxford University Club in Mansfield Road.

The third will be a research modular building for the experimental psychology department in the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, in Woodstock Road.

Oxford City Council’s west area planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the plans on Tuesday night after being advised to back them by planning officers.

Approval came despite an initial objection from Sport England to the proposals on the basis that they would lead to the loss of a playing field.

Oxford City Councillor Colin Cook strongly opposed the plans and said, speaking on behalf of union members of the club, that the area should be kept as an open space.

Mr Cook said the university’s argument that locating the buildings elsewhere in the city would increase ‘transit’ times for students between lectures was ‘complete nonsense’.

He also raised concerns about whether the university would manage to refurbish or rebuild the Tinbergen building within the four years, 10 months that planners said the temporary units could used for.

Mr Cook said: “I’m disappointed officers have not interrogated the university’s arguments.

“Do you seriously think in five years’ time the university will reopen this building?

“This is a dishonest application. I feel it’s a Trojan horse for the future development for this site.”

Paul Goffin, director of estates at the university, said the departments, which had been scattered to other buildings in the city, needed to be ‘colocated’ to enable for them to continue to produce the best research and teaching for students.

Council leader Bob Price asked why the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter was not suitable for all the buildings, but officers said it would not be viable due to travel times for students between practicals and lectures.

Mr Price added he thought the discovery of asbestos had created a ‘very difficult situation for the university’.

On concerns raised about the timescale for the university to revamp or rebuild the current Tinbergen building, university representatives at the meeting in Oxford Town Hall said it was a ‘challenge’, but was ‘more than possible’.

The university also provided evidence of how the site would return to its provision of a cricket field and two football pitches once the buildings are taken down. Councillors voted unanimously on three separate applications for each building.