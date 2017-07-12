HUNDREDS of apprenticeship opportunities will be available when the expansion at Bicester Village opens in October.

More than 30 new shops will open at the designer outlet in Bicester and with that will come a range of apprenticeship roles.

Bicester Village spokeswoman Miranda Markham said: “With the newly extended Bicester Village set to open in October there will be another 450 exciting career opportunities.”

It follows a celebratory graduation event which was held by the Village on Tuesday for 11 apprentices who have achieved Level 2 and 3 in the Bicester Village Apprenticeship Programme.

A champagne reception set off a night of presentations of an iPad mini and certificate for each graduate.

In total a record breaking 30 apprentices will get diplomas this year.

Ahead of the Bicester Village expansion opening there will be a job fair on August 9 with both job and apprenticeship opportunities.

See bicestervillage.com/careers