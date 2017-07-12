A DERELICT building at an Oxford community centre is to be knocked down 'with immediate effect' after it was deemed to pose a safety hazard.

The Bowls Club building at the back of Florence Park Community Centre was found to be 'dangerous' by Oxford City Council's property team earlier this week.

It had already been condemned as a result of a leaky roof and had been out of action for many years.

Now contractors will be sought to knock down the building at the Cornwallis Road centre following years of it lying empty and falling into disrepair.

Oxford city councillor for Cowley, David Henwood, said: "It has been declared unsafe.

"The property team have come to the decision that the Bowls Club is a dangerous structure and needs to come down immediately and without delay.

"Within the next six to eight weeks they will be meeting with contractors for their bids to do the work."

Work is understood to be set to commence within 12 weeks and demolition work will then take between three and six weeks to complete once a contractor is appointed.

The roof space contains asbestos, which adds to the length of time the demolition teams must work, Mr Henwood added.

The problem with the building is believed to stem largely from the condition of the roof, but surveyors will be on site this week to determine the full extent of the damage.

The demolition may present an opportunity for redevelopment, Mr Henwood said.

He said: "It has been derelict quite a while, for many years.

"Florence Park is on the radar for funding for the future.

"We had considered in the past repairing the roof and I had been pushing for the facility's reintroduction as it had been left vacant for many years.

"The extra room and space would have proved a very valuable asset to the local community, who use the much loved centre.

"It is a very popular community centre and very well run."

Ahead of work being carried out at the site, fencing is now being put up in the meantime to protect against trespassers.

The building is owned by Oxford City Council and is managed by the Florence Park Community Association.

The community centre did not respond to a request for comment.