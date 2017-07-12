LATEST figures from the Office of National Statistics, published today, show 2,860 people in Oxfordshire claimed out of work benefits last month.

The same time last year, there were 2,635 claimants in the county, giving a rise of 8.5 per cent year on year.

The proportion of the county’s population claiming Job Seekers Allowance was 0.7 per cent in June, slightly up from 0.6 per cent the same time last year.

And it compared to 1.2 per cent for the south east and 1.9 per cent for the UK as a whole.

ONS officials say the changeover to Universal Credit has resulted in slight differences in the way the figures are calculated.

And compared to five years ago, the number of people claiming out of work benefits has fallen by more than half – in June 2012 there were 7,034 people in Oxfordshire claiming Job Seekers Allowance.

Also, according to the latest employment figures from the Office for National Statistics, the number of people in work in Oxfordshire has reached 80 per cent, compared to the national average of 74 per cent.

This bulletin, which measures number of 16-64 year olds in the county in paid employment, was published today and refers to the period between April 2016 and March this year.