A BURGLAR who packed a pillow case with stolen goods as he made his get-away wiped tears from his eyes as he was jailed for 12 months.

Ruban Neptune broke into an East Oxford student home, fleeing with an Xbox, controller and three games while residents were away for their Christmas break.

The 38-year-old appeared in the dock alongside co-defendant Donna Osbourne, who was handed a three-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for her part in the scheme.

A jury of six men and six women unanimously convicted Neptune of burglary following a trial at Oxford Crown Court in May.

Jurors heard a neighbour became suspicious after spotting Neptune lurking near a silver Peugeot 206 in Bartlemas Road at about 6pm.

He strolled towards the home before a loud banging was heard, returning to the car soon after.

The concerned neighbour then discovered the burgled property’s window was unlocked and rushed to take down the car’s registration.

Osbourne admitted handling stolen goods after the items were uncovered in her Bayswater Road home.

The 34-year-old was also the registered owner of the car, which was discovered in Colemans Hill, Oxford, two hours later, while the pair were in a nearby alleyway.

But Neptune, also of Bayswater Road, Oxford, denied he pinched the items, claiming he was unaware they were in Osbourne’s two-bed flat.

Kellie Enever, defending Osbourne, said the mother’s involvement was ‘relatively limited’.

Osbourne started taking drugs aged 15 and has ‘quite entrenched’ mental health difficulties, Ms Enever told the court on Tuesday.

Osbourne was also made subject to a 35-day drug rehabilitation order and ordered to take part in 12 sessions of a course.

She admitted a further count of handling stolen goods after snatching £2,500-worth of designer handbags between December 24, 2016, and January 7.

Both must pay a victim surcharge.