OXFORD

Lucy Cartwright, 40, of Bertie Place, Oxford, admitted using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Oxford on February 24 and 26. Also admitted using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment or alarm or distress on February 26. Also using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, which was racially aggravated, on the same date. Handed a community order, with a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and £80 costs.

Martin Cooper, 48, of Ferny Close, Radley, Abingdon, admitted assaulting another person by beating them in Radley on December 26 last year. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Davenport, 23, of Asquith Road, Oxford, admitted driving whilst disqualified in Newman Road, Oxford, on April 30. Also admitted driving without third party insurance. Handed a community order, with an 80-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 14-month driving ban.

Keeley Bailey, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing alcohol to the value of £213 from Tesco, in Ambassador Avenue, Oxford, on April 14 2017. Also admitted stealing meat to the value of £44 belonging to Sainsbury’s in Wantage Road, Didcot, on April 6 2017, and stealing meat to the value of £70 belonging to The Co-op in Wantage Road, Didcot on April 4 2017. The offences were made in respect of which a conditional discharge was made on March 3 2017 for two offences of theft from shops. Community order made. Defendant my undergo a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

John Paul Phillips, 43, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on June 17 2017 in Oxford, namely Linnet Close. Also admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis or cannabis resin, on the same date in the same location. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

Johnny Shema, 39, of Southfield Park, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle in Druce Way, Oxford, while being over the legal alcohol limit on June 6 2017. Shema had 40mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Haytham Zohair Ali, 42, of Southfield Park, Harrow, London, was convicted of intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over, and that touching was sexual, when she did not consent and she did not reasonably believe that she was consenting in The Waynflete Building, Oxford. Sentenced to prison for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £185.

Thomas Joseph Corcoran, 25, of Middle Ground, Wheatley, admitted two charges of resisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Middle Ground, Wheatley on May 28 2017. Also admitted on the same date using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause two police constables that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for five days and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115, compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Ashlee Kelly Tyler, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted dishonestly making off wihtout having paid as required or expected, and with intent to avoid paying £45 for a meal in Cowley Road, Oxford, on May 23 2017. Also admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of six months imposed on February 23 2017 for an offence of theft from a shop. Tyler also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 24 2017. Sentenced to a total of 21 days imprisonment suspended for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £185.

BANBURY

John Smith, 40, of Bridges Close, Bloxham, admitted drink-driving on the A361 Bloxham on May 21. Had 154mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mcg. Fined £276 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 17-month driving ban.

Paul Wyeth, 36, of Gillett Road, Banbury, admitted causing criminal damage by destroying a mobile phone belonging to Thames Valley Police at Banbury Police Station, Warwick Road, Banbury, on June 22. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a suspended sentence handed to him by Banbury Magistrates’ Court on June 7 for theft from a shop. Jailed for 16 weeks. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Adrian Fannon, 38, of Evenlode, Banbury, was convicted of stealing Persil washing liquid worth £21.90 from Tesco’s Extra, in High Street, Banbury, on February 6. Handed a community order, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Keith Marrison, 83, of Park Lane, Woodstock, admitted drink-driving in High Street, Witney, on June 6. had 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs. handed a 14-month driving ban.

Oliver Woods, 18, of Melbourne Close, Banbury, admitted drug-driving in Chatsworth Drive, Banbury, on April 7. Had 4mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, found in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

Nicholas Prince, 58, of Miller Road, Banbury, admitted stealing £50.21-worth of food from Co-op, in Banbury, on February 2. Also admitted stealing £65.18-worth of meat from Co-op, in Banbury, on February 5. Handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £65.18 compensation.