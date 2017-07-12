THE buzz of the electric razor was broadcast all across Facebook as a Thame property developer had his hair shaved off for charity.

Mike Nash underwent the 'Brave the Shave' challenge in aid of Macmillan, whose specialist nurses offer life-changing care for people with cancer and their families.

The 52-year-old was inspired to undergo the sponsored shearing in memory of his father, who was supported by Macmillan nurses before his death in 2002.

Mr Nash said: "The nurses were just fantastic.

"They didn't just support him, they supported us as a family and were wonderful.

"I'd always wanted to give something back, but didn't have the opportunity or the time, but I saw this and thought 'that's exactly the thing'."

On Tuesday Mr Nash was given a free head-shave at Mary Handy Hair and Beauty in Wallingford, broadcasting the video on Facebook Live for friends at the same time.

While still getting used to his 'bizarre' new look Mr Nash has raised almost £1,200 so far, well over his £1,000 target.

He said: "I'm staggered. It just goes to show what a fantastic cause it is and how close it is to people's hearts."